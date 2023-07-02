Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94,763.50 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $62.82 million and $94,763.50 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,141.67 or 0.07012199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

