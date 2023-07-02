Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $339.55

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Anyswap has a total market cap of $75.39 million and approximately $339.55 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013224 BTC on popular exchanges.



Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.9454002 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,517.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

