Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 182,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,694,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

