Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003733 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $153.29 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.13331374 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $154,197,684.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

