Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

QUAL traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $134.87. 1,021,962 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.