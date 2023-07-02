Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

