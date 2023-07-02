Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.06 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.