Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

Arizona Metals stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98.

Insider Transactions at Arizona Metals

In other news, Director Paul Gregory Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

