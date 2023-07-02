Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $44.12 million and $2.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,998,720 coins and its circulating supply is 173,998,606 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.