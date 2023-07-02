Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ARLO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 1,285,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,980. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,946,280,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

