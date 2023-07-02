Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lessened by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,753 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.99% of Arrow Electronics worth $70,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

