ASD (ASD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.20 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.47 or 1.00016161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05456925 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,076,690.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.