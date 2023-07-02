ASD Reaches Market Cap of $37.43 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $37.43 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.17 or 0.99985059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05456925 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,076,690.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.