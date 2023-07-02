Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $24.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

