Asset Dedication LLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,976 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

