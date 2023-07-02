Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $8.08. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 210,910 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

