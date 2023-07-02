Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $8.08. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 210,910 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.