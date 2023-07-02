AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

