Audius Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Audius has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $193.21 million and $4.66 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

