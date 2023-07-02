Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,958. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

