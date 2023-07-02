Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after buying an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.