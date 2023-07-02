Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.