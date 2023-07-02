AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Critical Analysis

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) and Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AutoZone and Sleep Country Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone 14.45% -62.38% 16.03% Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoZone and Sleep Country Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone $16.25 billion 2.79 $2.43 billion $126.72 19.68 Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Country Canada.

98.4% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of AutoZone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoZone and Sleep Country Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone 0 2 17 0 2.89 Sleep Country Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoZone currently has a consensus target price of $2,716.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Given Sleep Country Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Country Canada is more favorable than AutoZone.

Summary

AutoZone beats Sleep Country Canada on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it provides air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. It has stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous, Sleep Country Canada, Hush, and Endy retail banners. It also sells its products through an e-commerce platform. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

