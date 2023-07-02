AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,533.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,487.22. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

