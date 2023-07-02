Avalanche Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.02 or 0.00042557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and $124.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,316,713 coins and its circulating supply is 345,597,263 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

