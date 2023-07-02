Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.70 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $741.51 million and $69.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00020344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,585.80 or 1.00002256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,173,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,173,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.28776708 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $141,300,457.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

