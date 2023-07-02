Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $757.76 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00020800 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $757.76 million and $153.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.89 or 0.99977453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,173,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,173,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.01083088 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $93,448,007.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

