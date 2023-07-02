Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Critical Review

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Azul alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -25.93% N/A -14.15% Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azul and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $3.09 billion 1.87 -$139.92 million ($5.80) -2.36 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A ($8.11) -0.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azul. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.3% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Azul and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 4 1 0 2.00 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $10.12, suggesting a potential downside of 26.10%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

Summary

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA beats Azul on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Free Report)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.