Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Down 45.3% in June

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 183,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $62,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,943 shares of company stock valued at $453,770 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Trading Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLZE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.