Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,660,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

