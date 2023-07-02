Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.