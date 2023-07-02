Bank of America Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

