Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

FC stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

