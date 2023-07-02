BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BESIY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.61. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

