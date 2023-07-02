Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.61.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

