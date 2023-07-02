Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

