Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

