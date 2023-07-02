Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

