Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

