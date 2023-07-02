Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

