Beldex (BDX) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $273.89 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.54 or 0.06284926 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,660,140 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,060,140 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

