Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $20,725,000.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

