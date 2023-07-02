BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $20,092.07 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) CEO Michael Rice sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $20,092.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,912 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

