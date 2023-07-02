BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

