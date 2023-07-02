Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,972.12 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $42,972.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00203549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012536 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

