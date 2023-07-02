Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $152.62 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $152.62 million and $530,064.40 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.51 or 0.00031112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.79 or 0.00931520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00167156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.26717137 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $181,169.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

