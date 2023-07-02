BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $451.45 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002088 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $10,458,167.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

