BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 493,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,878. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,515,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,650,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,585,254.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

