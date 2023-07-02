BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

