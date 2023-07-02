BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Plans Dividend of $0.38 (BATS:BRLN)

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3782 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 266 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

