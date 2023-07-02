BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,678,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.17. 77,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

